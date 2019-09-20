FRIENDS Turns 25: Google’s Tribute To Joey, Rachel, Chandler & Other Iconic Characters Will Make You Smile

FRIENDS is one sitcom which remains the favourite of 90s kids. The American show is all set to complete its 25 years on Sept 22 and the fans can’t be happier right now. It’s a celebration time for every fan of FRIENDS and search engine Google has also joined the party.

So, Google has created Easter Eggs for the characters of FRIENDS whom we know as Joey, Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Ross & Phoebe. When you search for these character names of on Google, you see the search engine giving them tribute in the most adorable way.

For example, if you search for Joey Tribbiani you will see a pizza icon along with him which describes his love for food. Similarly, Rachel has got the icon of her famous haircut and Chandler has got an icon of his TV chair. And the same goes for the others as well.

Meanwhile, the actors who played these characters Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry got nostalgic as the show turned almost 25.

Courteney, who played the role of Monica, took to Instagram and wrote: “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys.”

Lisa, who essayed the role of lovable free spirit Phoebe Buffay in the show, said that she is still connected with her co-stars.

