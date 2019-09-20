Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Star Karan Deol Shares Grandfather Dharmendra’s Reaction To His Debut Film

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film also stars Sahher Bambba in the lead role. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also marks Sunny Deol’s debut as a director. The Deols are very excited about Karan’s debut, especially Dharmendra.

Dharmendra was also present during the trailer launch of Karan Deol’s film in Mumbai. The veteran actor looked very happy and elated about his grandson’s debut film at the launch.

In an interview with Indian Express, Karan Deol was asked if his grandfather has seen the film and what was his reaction. Karan shared that when Dharmendra saw Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, it was a touching moment for him. He told Karan that he has done a great job.

Karan Deol added, “He said, ‘you have done a great job and I didn’t know that this was there inside you. You were like a shy kid to me but you have turned out to be something else after I have seen the movie.’ He said he loves me and that this is just a beginning for me. He said he sees me doing greater things from here.”

