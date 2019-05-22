Katrina Kaif IS NOT A Part Of Satte Pe Satta Remake With Shah Rukh Khan

Which is Shah Rukh Khan’s next film? A question which has been floating on social media since months now. From Saare Jahaan Se Achcha to Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake with Katrina Kaif – there have been many rumours regarding his upcoming project.

Recently, Farhan also quashed the rumours of starting the work on Don 3 anytime soon. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he said, “It really is one of those things that has a life of its own. It constantly keeps trending and going away by itself. I am worried to meet Shah Rukh these days because if I do, they will think it is for Don 3. There is no script. There are many ideas but no script.”

In a report published in India Today, Katrina Kaif has rubbished the rumours ‘as of now’. In her statement, she said, “There is nothing like that at the moment.” She was also asked about working with Shah Rukh Khan after Zero, “He is a fantastic actor and if there is a right script, then why not.”

Before this we saw Katrina Kaif pairing up with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan & Zero, both of them didn’t work as expected at the box office. Shah Rukh is all set for a Netflix collaboration and Katrina is busy with Bharat promotions.

