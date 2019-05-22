Vivek Oberoi – Aishwarya Rai Meme Controversy: Post NCW’s, Another Legal Notice To Be Slapped At The Actor?

Vivek Oberoi’s latest meme surrounding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal relations has garnered a lot of controversies. While it definitely didn’t go well with most viewers, National Commission Of Women took an action against the actor and sent him a legal notice yesterday. Now, as per the latest reports, things are getting serious and the Maharashtra State Commission Of Women has decided to take serious action against the actor.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, MSCW found Vivek’s post to be offensive. “MSCW has decided to take serious action against Vivek Oberoi calling it as a comment made in bad taste and disrespecting women,” the report states.

Meanwhile, several B’Town celebs like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Madhur Bhandarkar, Urmila Matondkar amongst others, also came forward to criticize.

Sonam Kapoor called out his meme as ‘classless and disgusting’ to which he replied in an ANI interview. He said, “Yes, I read Sonam’s statement. I feel people do this, sometimes, just to show they’re cool on social media. I want to ask Sonam, how much has she worked on women empowerment in this country? In the past 10 years, we’ve rescued over 2,200 children from child prostitution and forced labour. Post rescuing we’ve empowered them with free education and healthcare.”

Vivek’s tweet showed a set of three photos – one referring to ‘opinion poll’ having a picture of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, next was the ‘exit poll’ depicting himself with the actress and the third showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

