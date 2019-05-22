Salman Khan On Having Kids: “Don’t Want The Mother But They Need One”

We are already aware that Superstar Salman Khan is so fond of kids and has a special place in heart for them. We have often seen him with nephew Ahil and how he enjoys playing with him. Ever since his birth, Salman’s special bond with his nanha Ahil is evident.

More than his professional life, a lot about his personal life is written and spoken about. ‘When will Salman Khan get married?’ is the national question. Adding to this, now he is often asked about when he will have kids considering his unconditional love for kids.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Kick actor spoke about having kids. His reply was quirky as usual. He said that he wants the kids but doesn’t need the mother. He said, “I want children, but with children comes the mother. I don’t want the mother, but they need one. But I have a whole village to take care of them. Maybe I can work out a win-win situation for everyone.”

Well, we would love to see his tribe! Isn’t it?

Earlier, it was being reported that Salman would opt for surrogacy just like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. But nothing is confirmed yet.

