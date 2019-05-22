Katrina Kaif Has Her ‘Kings Of Cool’ & Either Of Them Is NOT Salman Khan!

The Hollywood extravaganza Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is all set to release on 26th July and we already have seen two trailers of the movie till now. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles. Brad & Leo are already killing it and along with all of us, they’ve stolen Katrina Kaif’s heart too.

Katrina Kaif took to his Instagram and posted a story with a photo of Leo and Brad together. She has captioned the photo as ‘I mean (smiling face with sunglass emoji) Kings Of Cool’. The team of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood closed the Cannes 2019, with a premiere for which they received a standing ovation for it.

Pacino has joined actors Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, for the project, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Set in Los Angeles in 1969, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” focuses on a washed-up actor (Pitt) from a Western TV series and his stunt double (DiCaprio) struggling to survive at the end of the 1960s. Coincidentally, Pitt’s character, Rick Dalton, lives right next door to Tate, the starlet who was one of the victims in the Charles Manson murders. Tarantino wrote and will also produce “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which is set to release in 2019.

As far as Katrina Kaif is concerned, she is busy promoting her upcoming movie with Salman Khan – Bharat. Displaying these back to back promotional stunts, Katrina also posted a picture with Salman yesterday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!