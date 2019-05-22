PUBG Mobile Announces The Collaboration With Godzilla: King Of The Monsters!

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) is a rage in the world of online mobile gaming. The developers too, leave no stone unturned to keep intact the thrill factor, the game is known for. Now, as per the official announcement, Tencent Games and the makers of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters to bring the crossover for the users.

Unlike the previous movie collaborations with PUBG, which featured only the outfits and themes, the crossover with Godzilla: King Of The Monsters will feature the ingame event, thus providing the whole new thrilling experience to the gamers.

The announcement was made from the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile. The tweet reads, “Another collaboration is here! We are thrilled to announce the crossover between PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters! Parachute in to find clues of Godzilla’s imminent arrival. See Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st! #PUBGMxGodzilla #GodzillaMovie”.

Another collaboration is here! We are thrilled to announce the crossover between PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters! Parachute in to find clues of Godzilla's imminent arrival. See Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st! #PUBGMxGodzilla #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/3PoGZb5rlV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 16, 2019

Rececntly, PUBG introduced the outfit inspired by blockbuster Baahubali. Named as The Great Indian Warrior Outfit, it is divided into two sections namely, the armoured and the headgear. The users can get access to it from the shop section of the game.

Originally priced as 1,260 UC, the Baahubali outfit is available at a 25% discounted rate of 945 UC, till 15th May. The other things like wrist and arm protection, chest armour, are available at a price of 900 UC.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!