Making grand revelations, Nora Fatehi expressed her admiration for Madhuri Dixit and requested the senior actor to recommend her to the ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

One of the most sensational and popular performers of India, Nora Fatehi is known to create her global footprint with a record-breaking streak of success. Hailing from Morocco, Nora Fatehi made her way into Bollywood and is currently ruling the entertainment industry with her power-packed moves.

Recently on the sets of a dance reality show, Nora Fatehi met her inspirational icon Madhuri Dixit and expressed her fondness for the senior actor. Nora also revealed that she came to India because of Madhuri.

Nora Fatehi said, “Maine Devdas 1 billion times dekhi thi. Jab bhi koi poochhta hai mujhe, kaun aapki idol ya inspiration hai aur kyun aap yahaan pe aayi, India, I always take your name (I have seen Devdas 1 billion times. Whenever anyone asks about my idol or inspiration and my reason to come to India, I always take your name).”

She even asked Madhuri to recommend her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali as she always wanted to be a Bhansali heroine.

Earlier when Nora’s song ‘Chhor Denge’ released, fans and followers across social media poured comments demanding Nora Fatehi in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, owing to the impeccable performance by Nora in an Indian dance form with flawless expressions.

Offering a treat to all dance lovers, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit grooved to some of the most iconic numbers of both the divas, including ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Maar Daala’, ‘Piya Ghar Aaya’ and ‘Dilbar’ amongst others.

Known as the aspirational figure across the globe, Nora Fatehi has amassed an unfathomable fan base all over the world with her sheer dedication and commitment to work.

Looking forward to her upcoming release ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, Nora Fatehi has generated immense excitement amongst the audience to witness her in an all-new avatar with the film.

