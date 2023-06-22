Singer-rapper Srushti Tawade, who is known for the song’ Nishaana’ from the Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Blurr,’ has shared that music serves a dichotomous purpose for her. The musician – who rose to prominence with ‘Hustle 2.0,’ stated that it provides her an escape from reality, and also gives her a reality check.

The rapper said, “On the occasion of World Music Day this entire week, I have planned to listen to unexplored music, and create music of the kind that has not been created. Music to me is a blend that provides perfect escape from reality, and also gives a reality check sometimes.”

Srushti Tawade further mentioned: “Through my music too I try to keep a balance of both. I would also listen to ‘Tu Aisa Kaisa Hai’ by Osho Jain, the song is extremely relaxing and is my favourite.”

Srushti Tawade’s songs ‘Chill Kinda Guy‘ and ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’ have been chartbusters.

