Naseeruddin Shah Reveals He Didn't Find 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' Funny While Filming It

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was most recently seen in the second season of the historical fiction streaming show ‘Taj’, shared that he didn’t find his cult classic black comedy ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ funny while filming it.

Talking about why the ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ sequel is doomed, the senior actor said: “That was a time I believed deeply in the method, believability and logic. I found many situations in the film ludicrous and I didn’t find anything funny while shooting that film. And maybe that’s why it is funny because none of us were laughing at ourselves while performing it. I realised I was mistaken, and I was being unreasonable, I should have tried to get on director Kundan Shah’s wavelength instead of trying to get the film on mine.”

Naseeruddin Shah also spoke about what excites him after working in the industry for over 55 years.

Naseer told Film Companion: “After the age of 50, I’ve started getting more interesting parts than I got as a young man. Some really challenging parts I’ve received in the second phase of my career. Participating in a project, which I’m gonna enjoy, is what drives me. If I feel, I’m gonna have fun doing this, I do it. These days I prefer to play cameos because I’m kind of tired after almost 50 years of acting in cinema.”

“I’m finally tired of it, though I’m still enjoying this stage very much. It’s the waiting that is brain damage and the fact that you’re all ready to go in a shot, and as you’re about to go in, it goes cut. This is the nature of the beast, I don’t complain about it as I’ve lived with it all this time. But I’m getting tired of it. I would rather be on stage where live contact is possible between you and the viewers,” Naseer added.

