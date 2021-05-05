Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai, saying it is a super cool initiative that will help senior citizens and the differently-abled to get their vaccines.

Namrata posted two pictures on Instagram, featuring drive-in vaccination facilities in the cities.

“Drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently-abled get their shot in a car. Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented.

Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis! #GetVaccinated,” wrote Namrata as caption, with three folded hand emojis.

Mahesh Babu’s Telugu blockbuster “Pokiri” was released 15 years ago on this day, and the superstar’s wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture of him from the film, calling it a “cult classic”.

“A path-breaking film of its time.. a cult classic, perfect mix of mass and class! @urstrulymahesh as Pandu was just terrific! Memories of a lifetime #15YearsOfPokiri,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Pokiri” released in 2006. The action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde.

The film has been remade successfully numerous times. Salman Khan starred in the Bollywood remake “Wanted”, while the Tamil version called “Pokkiri” featured Vijay. The Kannada remake “Porki” had Darshan in the lead while there was also a remake in Bangladesh titled “Moner Jala”, starring Shakib Khan.

