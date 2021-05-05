Aamir Khan’s Lagaan holds a special place in all our hearts. Most of us movie buffs will agree that this Ashutosh Gowariker film was one of the best films in Bollywood. It has already made us Indians proud by getting nominated in Oscars 2002, in the Best foreign-language film category. But imagine James Gunn naming this movie as his favourite Indian movie now in 2021. Isn’t that a big victory in itself?

Needless to say, Gunn himself has a huge fan following in India and his movie The Suicide Squad is surely one of the most awaited upcoming films. Also, fans are eagerly waiting for his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. But amidst all this, his reply to a fan asking him to name his favourite Indian film is winning hearts and breaking the internet.

Recently a fan on Twitter asked James Gunn, “Do you see any Indian movies sir?” To this, surprisingly, he replied, “Many. Lagaan is probably my favourite.” Check out the conversation below:

Do you see any Indian movies @JamesGunn sir ? — S.Pranav Aatish (@aatish_pranav) May 4, 2021

Many. Lagaan is probably my favorite. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2021

We are sure that this reply from James Gunn must have won a lot of Indian hearts yet again. Also, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker, are you listening?

In a hypothetical universe, we are wondering what if Gunn decides to direct Aamir in one of his films? That would be the biggest treat for all the movie buffs, isn’t it?

This is not the first time James Gunn has named Lagaan as his favourite Indian movie. Last year he hosted an Ask Me Anything on Instagram where he tackled numerous questions from DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. The director was again asked which was his favourite Indian movie and Gunn picked Aamir Khan’s cricket-themed movie.

For the unversed, this Bollywood film released in 2001 and became one of the most successful movies in the history of Indian cinema.

