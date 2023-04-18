Rani Mukerji starter Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway has been building on new records and has been making a long-lasting impact on the minds of people, right from the day of its release. The story has reached many people across the globe and has become the most-watched South Asian film in Norway with 8356 admits. Following close, we have other movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pathaan and Dangal, that have also made a significant impact. While it still runs, both in theatres and in the minds of people, it is clear about the wide impression the movie has made, globally.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani) Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is running successfully in theatres, globally and continues to linger in the minds of people for its engrossing storyline and high-quality acting.

At a recent event, Rani Mukerji marked her presence with Kajol when the latter asked her how she managed to dance to the “Koi Mil Gaya” song while wearing a small dress. “When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything, how is she going to do that!’ But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful,” Kajol said.

On this, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway star replied, “The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish (Malhotra) presented the outfit to me it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, “Oh is this for baby Sana” and they were like, ‘No it is actually for Rani’ so he got a fright!”

