‘Kalyug’ actor Kunal Kemmu has been roped in for the comedy show, ‘Pop Kaun,’ directed by Farhad Samji, who is known for his films like ‘Golmaal Returns,’ ‘Housefull 2 and 3’ and ‘Golmaal Again.’

The actor shared that he did not take much time to accept the offer as soon as the director narrated the script.

Kunal Kemmu made his acting debut as a child actor with the TV show ‘Gul Gulshan Gulfaam’. After playing the roles of child artists in several films, he was seen playing the male lead in the 2005 film ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’ ‘Kalyug,’ which was directed by Mohit Suri, ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Dhol’, ‘Superstar’, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’, ‘Blood Money‘, ‘Go Goa Gone’, among others.

Kunal Kemmu is now preparing for the release of his upcoming comedy show ‘Pop Kaun’, and he shared what made him say ‘yes’ to the show.

“When Farhad narrated the script to me, I almost fell off my chair. It was a novel concept told in a fun way. The way he narrated the entire story was hilarious, and I knew I had to be a part of this.”

While praising the director and how he helps his cast understand any particular scene or sequence in the show, Kunal Kemmu added: “Farhad ensures that he recites a scene as if you’re into the story with all the background noises and voice modulations of each character. It was great fun to work with some amazing comedy actors on-set and a super fun director.”

Produced by Yam Productions, this series will bring some interesting and hilarious stories for the audience and those who want to relax by watching comedy dramas. It features Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla and talented actors Nupur Sanon, and Jamie Lever.

‘Pop Kaun’ will be streaming soon on Disney+Hotstar.

