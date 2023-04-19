Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. And, Bhumika Chawla, his Tere Naam co-star, reunites with the actor once again for the film. She recently got candid about the film, actor and lots more. Read on.

Talking about the upcoming multi-starrer flick and her character, she said, :It’s a family drama, about two families coming together. I may not be able to reveal much about my character at this point.”

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s ensemble cast, Bhumika Chawla stated, “We shot for the film in Hyderabad and Mumbai and it was a good experience. I have worked in ensemble films earlier but this had the maximum actors on set at one point with a huge team and technical support after years. After a long time I have shot on sets with hundreds of people including the star cast, the camera department and direction team and the production members. It was really wonderful to meet Salman on sets after a long gap.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be Salman Khan’s 10th Eid release. Eid vibes always connect with his films and fans. “The movie releases are generally based on long weekends, festivals and special occasions. Having said that, Salman has had the last few Eid releases and it’s nice to have this film come out at this time. It’s a business that has its business strategies and that’s how it goes,” Bhumika Chawla says.

Farhad Samji, who has directed the film, is known for his writing and projects like Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey. “Farhad sir is a very simple and calm person to work with. He would sit on sets and explain the scenes, and we did connect on a lot of things,” she adds.

Many opine that Bhumika Chawla still chooses to be low profile. Reacting, she says, “Though I am active on Instagram, and sometimes on Twitter, I still feel I like to do my work and not talk much about other things. I do agree that the audience likes to know more about the known people and actors, yet as a person I am generally comfortable in my quiet space. I do keep cordial relations with all yet am not someone who can open up about my personal life a lot to all. I would like to be seen with my work rather than just seen only.”

Satisfied with her career graph, Bhumika only has gratitude in her heart. “I am satisfied with what God has given to me so far and I choose to look at that, rather than what could have been. I look at my past professionally with gratitude and my future with hope and continue to work hard as a person who has just begun,” she adds.

Bhumika Chawla’s ambition in life is simple. “To be able to go to sleep with peace in mind and wake up with gratitude, to continue working – yet to be able to work in some stronger films and roles that would satiate my hunger as an actor,” she smiles again.

The actor is good at balancing her personal and professional life. “Not sure if I have a formula for balancing personal and professional front. Just that one must realise a lot of success with no time for family or your own self is not worth it. And a lot of time in hand with no work and no learning is also not a great feeling. For those who are young do have your set of rules for work and home balance,” she explains.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and many more

