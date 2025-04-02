Sooraj Pancholi is again stepping into the spotlight with Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath, an epic period drama where he shares screen space with action veteran Suniel Shetty. The film, set against the historic battle to protect the sacred Somnath Temple, has already generated excitement among fans.

For Sooraj, working with Suniel Shetty was more than just another project—it was a learning experience. He reflected on their time on set and shared, “I’ve always admired Suniel Sir, but working with him firsthand was something else. His strength, agility, and dedication are on another level. He moved like a warrior even during intense fight sequences, and I was left in awe.”

The film features Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda, while Pancholi plays Veer Hamirji Gohil, an unsung hero of history. Vivek Oberoi, who plays the antagonist Zafar, adds to the intensity, bringing a menacing presence to the screen. The film also introduces Akanksha Sharma, who plays Sooraj’s love interest.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced under the Chauhan Studios banner, Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath is shaping into a high-octane historical drama with grand action sequences and a gripping narrative. The film will hit theaters on May 16, 2025.

Will this warrior saga live up to the hype? Fans will soon find out.

