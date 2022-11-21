Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who is known for directing movies like ‘Neerja’, the streaming series ‘Aarya’ and the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Dhamaka’, has called ‘Dhamaka’ a milestone in his career on the film’s first anniversary.

The filmmaker is known for his unconventional style of filmmaking, which he calls “a 360-degree approach”. Ram shot the film in record time of just 11 days with as many as 10 cameras to capture the mood and emotions of his actors.

Reminiscing about the film, Ram Madhvani said: “‘Dhamaka‘ was a special milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. Given the restrictions, during the pandemic, we invented a completely new method of shooting based on my 360-degree approach, sometimes using as many as 10 cameras.”

Expressing his gratitude to the film’s team, he further mentioned: “As ‘Dhamaka’ completes one year, I would like to thank the millions of viewers who have watched and admired the film around the globe and our entire team led by Co Producer Amita Madhvani, and also thanking all our actors led by Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur Soham Majumdar, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan. And Ronnie Screwvala and the RSVP team and the team at Netflix.”

Released on Netflix last year, ‘Dhamaka’ featured Kartik Aaryan as a cynical news anchor who interviews a suspected terrorist live on air. The film touches upon the themes of hustle culture and the price of ambition.

On the work front, Ram is presently working on the third season of his International Emmy nominated series ‘Aarya 3’. He is also developing a web-series based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

