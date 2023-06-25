Sameer Vidwans directorial ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has raised the excitement of the fans ever since the trailer launch of the musical, romantic film.

The promotional tour of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ in Rajasthan commenced from Jaipur on Saturday with lead actors Kartik and Kiara gracing the occasion.

The film crew and the actors visited the Jal Mahal, which stands as the epitome of love, an ideal destination for a film like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to showcase the story of pure love.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures.

The songs of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ are currently ruling the hearts of the masses and having treated the audience with the teaser of its next song, ‘Pasoori Nu’, the makers have guaranteed yet another addition to its blockbuster album. Moreover, with ‘Pasoori Nu’, the makers are giving us a chance to relive the global hit song ‘Pasoori’ and there is no doubt that it’s going to be one moment to relish to watch the blockbuster Jodi, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani on the screen in this global sensation song. The song marks the team-up of the magical duo, Kartik Aaryan and Arijit Singh.

‘Pasoori Nu’ from ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi. Pasoori, originally, is a Pakistani song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. After the OG song release, it had created a massive buzz.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theaters on June 29.

