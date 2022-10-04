Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose last film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ turned out to be a box-office dud, recently jetted off to London with her second child, baby Jeh. But, before one jumps to conclusion, the actress has gone to the UK capital city not for a vacation but for work.

She will be shooting for her next movie, which is to be directed by Hansal Mehta of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ fame. The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in London and in two schedules. Kareena will be back to the country to celebrate Diwali with her family, before she again takes off for the second schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming film, the combination of an ace director like Hansal Mehta and a star of stature like Kareena Kapoor Khan is something the fans are eagerly awaiting and definitely looking forward to.

While talking about Kareena, the actress recently hit the headlines after reviewing Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s film Vikram Vedha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of the film and wrote: “Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film… a blockbuster.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Hints At Expanding Astraverse Through Web Series, Reveals Following Minds Like Marvel’s Kevin Feige, “I Hope We Meet In 6 Years Down…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram