Kangana Ranaut has again taken a dig at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as she posted Dussehra wishes on Twitter. The actress took to Twitter and shared a couple of pics. One of them was of her decorated office which was broken by BMC earlier.

Along with the pictures she wrote, “My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra.”

My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020

Recently, A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed accused Kangana and her sister Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on social media and through public statements.

Following this Mumbai Police issued summons to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli for investigations following an FIR lodged against them with sedition charges included.

“Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)…besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have also recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed todayin this connection,” his lawyer Ravish Zamindar told IANS.

The sisters were directed to come to Bandra Police Station on Oct. 26-27, five days after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J. Y. Ghule took cognisance of Sayyed’s complaint and ordered a FIR to be registered against the siblings last Saturday (Oct. 17).

However, days after the complaint, Kangana Ranaut said she is ready to go to jail. She also revived the intolerance row, this time targeting actor Aamir Khan.

“I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government, trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through the same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give meaning to my life, Jai Hind,” she tweeted.

She also tagged actor Aamir for his silence on the matter, in a separate tweet she wrote in Hindi.

She wrote: “The way Rani Lakshmibai’s fort was broken, my house was also broken; the way Savarkarji was put in jail for rebellion, they are trying their best to send me to jail as well. Someone should go and ask the intolerance gang about how much pain they have gone through in this intolerant nation? @aamir_khan.”

