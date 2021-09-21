Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is at it again. The Queen actress is known to take to social media and blast people when it comes to making her feelings, thoughts and comments about them in public. The most recent to be at the receiving end of Ms Ranaut is Alia Bhatt. Wondering why? Well, it’s because of a bridal wear brand’s new ad that shows Ms Bhatt not agreeing with the practice of ‘Kanyadaan’.

For those who do not know, in the ad, Alia is seen sitting in the wedding mandap with her husband-to-be. While there, she shares with all how her family loves but always keeps reminding her that one day she must leave them and head to her husband’s house. In an internal monologue, she says, “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan.” While some fans liked this modern take on the tradition, others – including Kangana objected to it on social media. Read on to know what she said.

Sharing her thoughts on the wedding-themed ad featuring Alia Bhatt as the bride, Kangana Ranaut shared a length post on post on Instagram. The caption, accompanying the actress post, read, “Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising… #mohey @aliaabhatt @moheyfashion @stylebyami.”

The text on the picture shared by Kangana Ranaut, bashing the Alia Bhatt advertisement, read, “We often see a Martyr’s father on television when they loose a son on the border they roar don’t worry I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga… Kanyadaan ho ya putradaan (I will give him away for the protection of Mother Earth. Be it giving away one’s daughter or son)… The way a society looks at the concept of (lack of equivalent word in English or Urdu using) renunciation shows it’s core value system…”

She added, “When they start to look down upon the very idea of daan (charity/donation)… Then you know it is time for reestablishment of Ram Rajya…. The king who renounced everything he ever loved only to live the life of a Tapasvi (monk) Please stop mocking Hindus and their rituals…. Dharti (Earth) and woman both are mothers in scriptures they are worshipped as goddesses of fertility…. Nothing wrong in seeing them as precious and very source of existence (shakti).”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s post here:

This wedding-themed advertisement, featuring Alia Bhatt, was directed by Abhishek Varman, the man behind titles like 2 States and Kalank.

