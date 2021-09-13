Advertisement

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is one of the most awaited films of the year. Shahid in the film will be essaying the role of a talented but failed cricketer which was played by Nani in the Telugu film of the same name which was released in 2019.

The sports drama, which was helmed by Gowtum Tinnanuri, was a blockbuster two years ago. The film received highly positive critical reviews upon its release. The Telugu actor’s performance in the film was also highly praised by the critics and audiences alike.

Now the Telugu actor Nani opens up about the much-awaited remake. Talking to Pinkvilla, the 37-year old actor said, “Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures – the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something – I know it but not everyone can say it – I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out.”

When he was asked whether Shahid Kapoor will be able to play the part as well as he did, the Eaga actor said, “Hundred per cent. I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.”

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic theatres in most parts of the country are shut. Nani informs that he misses going to the theatres now. The actor said, “Even if I wasn’t an actor, and was into some other industry, I would have equally missed the theatre. Big screen entertainment will never ever go out of fashion because that’s how we have grown up. Just to sit together with 400 to 500 people, and share our emotions, expressions and reactions with everyone is a different ball game altogether. But now while the entire world is going through something, we should always adapt to our alternate options, and luckily we have great alternate options.”

The 2019 blockbuster starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath as the primary characters. While Nani’s role will be played by Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Srinath’s role will be essayed by Mrunal Thakur.

