Despite the 50% occupancy rule, theatres opening sporadically and scare factor amongst audiences to step out of their homes, Punjabi film Chal Mera Putt 2 has emerged as a super-hit. This isn’t in relative terms if one considers the pandemic; even without that, the film is a big grosser on the absolute terms, given the kind of footfalls that have come in which are reminiscent of the pre-pandemic times.

This can well be seen from the fact that the film has already crossed the 13 crores* mark and is still counting. For a film to achieve this feat in just 15 days of its running (if one also accounts for a few days for which it arrived last year) is truly remarkable, and also a testimony of the fact that with word of being strong, films can do well even in current times.

Of course, the film needs only one state (Punjab) and adjoining areas to perform well and doesn’t have the all-India pressure. That reduces the promotion, marketing, distribution and exhibition cost as well remarkably. Hence, it won’t be fair to say that if this film has done well, any other big-budget Hindi film will also do equally well. However, regionally speaking, the comedy has managed to make at least the Punjab film industry happy and rest assured, there would be more films to follow in time to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

