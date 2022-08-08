Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was left awestruck by the power-packed performance of 11-year-old Mani on a romantic track from his 2007 movie ‘Namastey London’.

Hailing from Dharamkot, Punjab, Mani sung the song on the request of Akshay and his rendition was a combination of melody and perfection with proper use of modulation and sargam. He left no stone unturned to impress the celebrity guests and judges including Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya.

Khiladi Kumar was so mesmerised that he called ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant ‘Mani Dharamkot’. Akshay Kumar went on to say: “From today onwards I would like to rename Mani as ‘Mani Dharamkot’, Kyuki Mani ki awaaz mein unke goan ki mehak hai(Because Mani’s voice has the fragrance of his village). On the spot you prepared for this song and sung it so beautifully. He was so amazing with his singing.”

Akshay Kumar also spoke to Mani’s parents in Punjabi as went on to compliment them for his grounded upbringing.

Singer and judge Javed also praised him and added: “Mani is our ‘Raja Beta’ and his biggest fan lives in my house, my son who is 5 years old and on YouTube, he watches only Mani’s performances. This shows that amongst kids who are watching his performance, it is unimaginable how good a singer Mani is.”

“The song is so difficult to sing and when Himesh Ji told me that this song had two ranges and the lower range of the song was made for Jagjit Singh sir, I was nervous. But the way mani managed to sing both the high and low range of the song at the last moment was commendable. I want to say that may you keep growing in your life, and God bless you,” he concluded.

Akshay Kumar was on the show to promote his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan, which is releasing on August 11, 2022, clashing with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

