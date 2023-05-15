Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez jumped on the trending song ‘Flower’ bandwagon and shared a video on social media while getting ready for Da-bangg.

‘Flower’ is a viral track by singer Jisoo, who is a part of the K-Pop all girls super band BLACKPINK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a transition video from her ‘Da-bangg’ tour, where she was seen doing the hook step of the track which is currently all over social media. In the Da-bangg tour, apart from Jacqueline, the show was graced by Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul and Guru Randhawa.

Check out the Jacqueline’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

In the first half of the clip, Jacqueline Fernandez sported a casual look and then the video transitioned to her wearing her stage outfits. She captioned the video: “Dabangg the Tour Reloaded KOLKATA. Thank you for so much love!!”

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the movie Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen opposite Sonu Sood in ‘Fateh’.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Once Unabashedly Exposed Salman Khan On Bigg Boss Saying “Bahut Tehzeeb Se Pesh Aa Rahe Hai” Making Netizens Go “Mooh Band Karwa Diya…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News