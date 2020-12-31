Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared what she believes is the definition of strength.

“Strength isn’t always just a big dramatic show of bravado. It isn’t always a long monologue filled with inspirational words and hard-hitting truths.

Sometimes it’s just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion, cleaning yourself up, and stepping out into the world again,” Ileana D’Cruz shared on her verified Instagram account.

On the work front, Ileana is all set to star in Unfair N Lovely , a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin.

Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl, and will feature Ileana D’Cruz opposite Randeep Hooda. The film marks the directorial debut of screenplay writer Balwinder Singh Janjua.

The cast and crew of Unfair N Lovely had begun shooting on October 30. The actors, as well as director Balwinder Singh Janjua, took to their verified Instagram accounts last month to announce wrapping up the shoot for the film.

