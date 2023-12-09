The action-packed teaser for Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter was released on Friday, December 8. Bringing the sizzling first-time on-screen chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the teaser has generated a significant buzz, winning cheers from the audience. From YouTube to Instagram, the thunderous response to the upcoming film across social media platforms has been unparalleled.

Setting new records, the Fighter teaser garnered a phenomenal reception, garnering 74 million views across all the platforms. Currently, the teaser is trending at #1 on YouTube, further raising excitement for the mass action film.

The year 2023 has been nothing short of magical for Bollywood, with the release of Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal, and others. Up next, we are looking forward to some even more promising films like Dunki and Fighter, a glimpse of whom we have already witnessed. The biggest testament to a film’s hype is equivalent to the views on its initial teaser. Today, we are having a look at some of the most-watched teasers of Bollywood films in 2023.

1. Pathaan

The Pathaan teaser received a thumping response across social media platforms (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook) with 80 million views in the first 24 hours.

The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand, also emerged as a box office phenomenon, grossing 1,050.30 crores worldwide.

2. Tiger Ka Message

Tiger Ka Message was the first glimpse into Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, the third installment in the Tiger franchise. Igniting a social media frenzy, the Tiger Ka message garnered 25 million views across all social media platforms, reportedly.

According to reports, Tiger 2 has grossed Rs. 460 crore worldwide, becoming the 18th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

3. Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s action, served with a pinch of patriotism, had everyone take a trip down memory lane with the teaser of Gadar 2. Overall, the trailer hit 60 million views across social media platforms in 24 hours.

The film also performed wonders at the ticket window and became a commercial success, grossing over ₹691.08 crore against a production budget of ₹60 crore.

4. Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ teaser recorded 112 million views in 24 hours, surpassing all the previous records held by Bollywood films in terms of 24-hour view counts. Also starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupati, the film marked the first collaboration between SRK and Atlee.

Jawan emerged as the highest-earning film of the year and the biggest Bollywood release in India’s history, with 1,140.5 global gross collection.

5. Animal

The overall views across all social media platforms for the Animal teaser are not known. However, on YouTube, the teaser passed the 25 million mark in less than 24 hours.

The box office collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama currently stands at 338.63 crore.

6. Dunki

Dunki Drop 1 garnered 72 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours. The film is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the first unit offered a glimpse into the captivating and engaging world of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which follows the heartwarming tale of four friends.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Park: Ranbir Kapoor Vs Bobby Deol In ‘Godfather Meets Twilight’ Franchise – Theories For SRV’s Sequel!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News