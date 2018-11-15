Exclusive: Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan Cleared By Chinese Censor – Movie Run Time & Other Details!

Exclusive: Yash Raj Films and Aamir Khan recently submitted the re-edited version of Thugs of Hindostan to the Chinese censors, and the film has finally been certified with a few minor verbal cuts. The run-time of the re-edited version for the Chinese Audience is 141 Minutes i.e. 2 Hour 21 Minute (including the start and end credits) as compared 164 Minutes i.e. 2 Hour 44 Minute in India. As the film has now been granted a certificate, the authorities there will soon allot a release date to the film.

According to our sources, the movie is looking to get a massive release in the neighboring country in January 2019.

While the media reports are afloat that Thugs of Hindostan has been sold to Chinese Distributors for $20 Million, we confirm that the YRF has entered into a profit sharing deal. “Though there were attempts to sell the film for $15-20 Million, the Chinese distributors were not too keen on outright purchase for such a huge sum and hence eventually opted for a profit sharing deal,” said a source close to development. Though there have been reports about Aamir Khan’s plan to visit China to promote the film, we haven’t heard anything official about the same yet.

Thugs of Hindostan will be the sixth release for Aamir Khan in China after 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar. The actor has scaled new heights in terms of stardom in China as his last 3 releases were blockbusters of epic proportion in the country. It would be interesting to see if Thugs of Hindostan manages to repeat the historic feat given the fact that the film has proved to be a huge disappointment in Indian as well traditional overseas markets like US/Canada, UK, UAE, Pakistan and Australia. If the film over-performs in China, the producers Yash Raj Films might be able to recover their investment of Rs 240 crore, as they are currently in a losing scenario despite the sale of satellite and digital rights

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead.