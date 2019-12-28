Durgavati: Bhumi Pednekar To Commence Shooting For Akshay Kumar’s Film On THIS Date Next Year

Bhumi Pednekar is on roll currently after having back to back releases with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. And now Bhumi is all set to begin shoot for her first horror project, Durgavati.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, Durgavati is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. The original film starred Anushka Shetty and was an out and out horror film. While the makers earlier denied reports of the film being made, Akshay Kumar later made an official announcement on his social media account with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Meanwhile, it is now being reported by Mumbai Mirror that Bhumi will begin shooting for Durgavati from January 14, 2020 in Madhya Pradesh. The report further stated that Bhumi will be essaying the role of an IAS officer. The shooting will take place in real locations like Moti Mahal, Sadar Manzil, Oriental Institute of Science & Technology, Bhopal’s Old Central jail amongst many others.

A certain source close to these developments has been quoted by Mirror saying, “The team is presently working on Bhumi’s look in the film, which will be larger-than-life. Meanwhile, hunt for the supporting cast is on.”

I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix. pic.twitter.com/SwPCXVti8z — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 30, 2019

Durgavati, directed by Ashok G, Durgavati will revolve around a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

Meanwhile, Bhumi also has another horror film in her kitty being Karan Johar’s Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship and will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

