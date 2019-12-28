Salman Khan Opens Up About Bond With Shah Rukh Khan & It’s Stronger Than Ever!

As Salman Khan rang in his 54th birthday yesterday amid friends and family, he could not be happier about the kind of love and acceptance he has gotten in his personal and professional love over the years. However, one equation about Salman Khan’s life that has always been spoken about is his friendship with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

And as Shah Rukh Khan the wee hours of the morning with Salman on his birthday, Bollywood’s bhaijaan has opened up about his equation with the Baazigar actor. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in his recent interview, Salman said, “We share a very positive bond and mutual admiration for each other. Shah Rukh Khan is a very dear and old friend. Even if we do not meet on a daily basis, we are very much in touch.”

Meanwhile, Salman was gifted with the best present on his birthday by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma as the couple welcomed their second child, Ayat Sharma on the megastars birthday.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Salman Khan just had a release with Dabangg 3 directed by Prabhudheva. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, south superstar Sudeepa Kichcha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar.

Apart from that, Salman also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2 in the making, leaving fans all excited and geared up for the release of these films!

