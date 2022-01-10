Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza shared video twinning with her step daughter Samaira and dancing to a song by international singer Akon.

Dia posted a video on Instagram, where the mother-daughter duo are seen dressed in matching pajamas as they grooved on the track ‘Bananza’ by Akon.

“Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi,” she captioned the video, which currently has 73,6000 likes.

Samaira is the daughter of Dia’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his former wife Sunaina.

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi got married last year in a close-knit ceremony. They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi May 2021.

Previously, as 2021 was all set to end, actress Dia Mirza had thanked the year for making her mother and said that it was a year filled with incredible joy and a near death experience.

Dia posted a video collage featuring moments from all the months.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother.

“It was (a) year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning – the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day.”

Dia’s little one was born prematurely on May 15 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

The 40-year-old actress and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

