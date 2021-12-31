As 2021 is all set to end, actress Dia Mirza has thanked the year for making her mother and said that it was a year filled with incredible joy and a near-death experience. Dia posted a video collage featuring moments from all the months.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Thank you #2021 for making me a Mother.

“It was (a) year filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning – the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day,” Dia Mirza said.

Dia’s little one was born prematurely on May 15 via an emergency C-Section and was tended to by nurses and doctors in a neonatal ICU.

40-year-old Dia mirza and Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress announced her pregnancy in April.

Meanwhile, the actress, who celebrated her birthday on December 9, has decided to dedicate the special day to the frontline forest warriors who died due to the Covid pandemic.

The actress has pledged financial aid of Rs 40 lakh to the families of forest warriors, who lost their lives during the ongoing pandemic.

In an appeal, posted on fundraising platform ‘Milaap’ and on her social media handles, Dia Mirza said, “On my birthday this year, I would like to take the opportunity to request all those who may want to send me flowers or gifts to instead make a donation to WTI to help our ‘VanRakshaks’ (forest warriors).”

She continued, “There could be no better birthday gift! Your gift will help support the bereaved families of India’s ‘Guardians of the Wild’ who lost their lives to Covid-19 while protecting our natural heritage.”

Elaborating her plan, Dia Mirza said, “Beginning with my 40th birthday on 9 December, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will (contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities/match or better that amount) as we seek to maximise our collective impact.”

