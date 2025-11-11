Indian cinema is in panic, whole-heartedly praying for their Veeru. Veteran star and the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, Dharmendra was hospitalised on November 10, 2025. Death hoax has been viral all over the internet but daughter Esha Deol has rubbished the false news. Scroll below for all the details!

Dharmendra is alive and recovering!

The Sholay actor is struggling with age-related complications. He has been under medical care for the last few days. The death hoax began spreading on Monday, as reports claimed he was on a ventilator. Son Sunny Deol, as well as his wife Hema Malini, assured fans that he was stable. False rumors claimed his condition deteriorated towards the night and he breathed his last on November 10, 2025.

Dharmendra is currently under treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. News of his ill health has created panic in Bollywood. Several dear friends and celebrities rushed to the hospital. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, and Govinda, among others, visited the late actor.

Esha Deol & Hema Malini confirm he’s stable!

In an Instagram post, Esha Deol slammed the death rumors. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers of papa’s speedy recovery. Esha Deol.”

Hema Malini also slammed the media channels for spreading false rumors. She tweeted, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Dharmendra’s family tree

Our Veeru of Sholay is survived by six children. He shares four children with his first wife, Prakash Kaur – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol. In 1980, Dharendra tied the knot with Hema Malini. The duo gave birth to two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Upcoming films and two historic records!

Our He-Man of Bollywood has been a part of over 300 films. He was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Fans are excited to seen him in the war drama Ikkis, in which he plays the lead role of the father. There’s also Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se in the works alongside Arbaaz Khan.

Not only is Dharmendra praised for his iconic roles, but he also created some never-before-seen records. In 1987, he created a record by delivering 7 consecutive hits and 9 successful films. No other actor in the history of Hindi cinema has been able to achieve the milestone. He holds another record of starring in the highest number of hits in Hindi cinema.

Here’s praying for Dharam paaji’s speedy recovery!

