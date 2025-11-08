Beloved Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is officially set to voice Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Disney’s Zootopia 2. With her cuteness and adorable charm, the Stree actress is undoubtedly the best and most perfect choice to portray the lovable Judy.

Disney India Announces Shraddha Kapoor’s Casting For Zootopia 2

Announcing the news, Disney India took to their social media and shared an adorable poster of Zootopia 2 featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Judy.

They captioned it with, “Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi – She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi bachpan se Kal aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!!!”

Why Shraddha Kapoor Is The Ideal Choice For Judy In Zootopia 2

Seeing Shraddha step into the world of Zootopia is truly a delightful surprise that no one saw coming. Her charming and expressive voice is sure to make Judy sound even more adorable and full of life.

With Judy’s spirited, brave, and lively nature, Shraddha seems like the ideal choice to bring her character to life in Zootopia 2. The anticipation has now doubled as fans eagerly await the film’s release on November 28, 2025, in cinemas.

