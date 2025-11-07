In a tragic turn of events, veteran actress and singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away at the age of 71 on November 6, 2025, due to cardiac arrest while she was on her way to the hospital.

Sulakshana is considered a veteran star in the film industry, but she has been away from the spotlight since the death of Sanjeev Kumar, whom she held deep love for. This may surprise you, but Sulakshana and Sanjeev both passed away on the exact same date, and there is a more heartbreaking story behind it.

Sanjeev Kumar Rejected Sulakshana Pandit’s Proposal

Sanjeev Kumar had delivered some of the finest performances in Indian cinema. He was popular for his roles in films such as Uljhan, Anamika, Aandhi, Koshish, and Sholay, where he portrayed the famous character of Thakur, among others.

In the 1975 film Uljhan, Sanjeev shared the screen with Sulakshana Pandit, who fell in love with the Sholay star during filming. However, they never got into a relationship. Sulakshana reportedly took Sanjeev to the temple, but he refused to get married, which broke the actress’ heart.

As per IndiaTV, Sanjeev Kumar cited health reasons for the refusal. Despite the rejection, Sulakshana continued to shower her love for Sanjeev and never stopped caring for him.

Tributes to Sulakshana pandit 🙏🙏

She started her career as a singer with the iconic song Bekarar dil, with Kishore Kumar. As an actress she made her debut with Uljhan and Sanjeev Kumar. She loved Sanjeev Kumar and proposed to him. But he refused, and she never married.

Contd.. pic.twitter.com/A2flkI3TxK — Shekar Iyer (@SHEKARSUSHEEL) November 7, 2025

Sulakshana Pandit & Sanjeev Kumar Passed Away On The Same Day Years Apart

This one-sided love story of Sulakshana turns more tragic when you know that both the celebrities passed away on the same date. Sanjeev Kumar died on November 6, 1985, at the age of 47.

On the other hand, Sulakshana left the world on November 6, 2025. Both veterans passing on the same date makes the one-sided love even more heartbreaking and tragic.

We at KoiMoi express our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Sulakshana Pandit and pray for her to rest in peace after this tragic news.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Haq First Reviews Out: Industry Stalwarts Hail Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi’s Drama As “Brave, Bold & Important!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News