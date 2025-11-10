Renowned Bollywood actor Dharmendra is not on a ventilator and is recovering well at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, according to a report by Mid-Day. The Sholay actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital on October 31, 2025, for routine regular check-ups, the report said.

Amidst this, rumors of his declining health started circulating on the internet, leaving fans worried. According to a source who spoke to Hindustan Times, the 89-year-old actor was being closely monitored by the doctors, and there was no cause for concern.

Source Reveals There Is ‘No Cause For Concern’ About Dharmendra’s Health

Speaking to the publication, the source said, “There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to worry about as he is absolutely fine.”

Another source close to the actor told Mid-Day that the decision to stay in the hospital was the actor’s alone, as he wanted all the routine tests to be conducted at once, rather than returning to the hospital again.

“Dharmendra undergoes multiple routine tests that usually take around two to three days to complete. Given that he is 89, daily travel can be tiring at this age. Hence, he himself chose to stay at the hospital and finish all the tests at once instead of commuting back and forth each day,” the insider revealed.

What Next For Dharmendra On The Work Front?

On the work front, Dharmendra last starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next project will be Sriram Raghavan’s directorial, Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s niece, Agastya Nanda, and Simar Bhatia, niece of actor Akshay Kumar. The film is produced by Maddock Films and is set to hit theaters in December 2025. Dharmendra is also set to celebrate his 90th birthday on 8th December.

