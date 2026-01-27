Promising a rib-tickling, entertaining ride for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. This eclectic line-up sets the stage for unrestrained madness, comic chaos, and consistent and non-stop laughs. Makers have chosen an auspicious date as India’s favourite comedy franchise is set to return to cinemas worldwide.

Dhamaal 4 Release Date

The wait for the fourth film in the highly acclaimed comedy franchise gets an exciting update! The makers of Dhamaal 4 have officially announced that the film will hit cinemas worldwide on 3rd July 2026, a date that falls on an auspicious day, adding an extra layer of positivity and celebration to the big release.

Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations, Dhamaal 4 is gearing up to be a complete family entertainer and one of the most anticipated comedy releases of the year 2026.

More About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is a Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presentation, in association with Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

