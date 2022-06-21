Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry right now. She literally has changed the fame game in the Hindi film industry and is one of the most bankable actresses of recent times. Last night, Deepika made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport wearing a bright coloured co-ord set and now netizens are trolling her for the same and asking if she has joined BJP. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Deepika is one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram with over 67 million followers and over 27 million followers on Twitter. The beauty is quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site.

Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense is world-known. A while ago, she attended Cannes 2022 as a jury member and stunned the red carpet with every single appearance of hers. Now last night, Padukone slayed her airport look with a bright orange coloured co-ord set that she styled with a pair of sneakers and sunglasses to go with it.

She accessorised her look with a smart watch and a luxury bag. Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We love how Deepika Padukone can ace any god damn look!

Reacting to her pictures on In stagram, a user commented, “Did she just join BJP 😂” Another user commented, “She must join BJP immediately 😀” A third user commented, “Why is she walking like rohit shetty😂” A fourth user commented, “I think she is pleasing Bajrang dal after what she did at jnu!!”

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone getting trolled for her airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

