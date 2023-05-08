Shahid Mallya, who has carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry, is known for his soulful voice and hit songs. He has lent his voice to many chartbusters in Bollywood and has won many hearts with his melodious voice. The singer is all set to take his fans by storm once again with his upcoming music video.

Karishma Sharma, who has appeared in many music videos and movies, is excited to be a part of the music video with Shahid Mallya.

In a conversation, Shahid mallya shared his experience and quoted that “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. ‘Dagaabaaza’ is a fun and peppy number that will make everyone groove. Karishma has done a fantastic job in the video, and I’m sure the audience will love it.”

He further added, “Karishma is a talented artist, and it was a pleasure working with her. The song is catchy, and I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed shooting for it.”

The music video, which has been directed by Manish Kumar is said to be a fun and energetic number that will get people dancing. The song has sung by Shahid Mallya, Rap by Deane Sequiera , Music by Maniish Sinha and produced by Priyanka Sinha and Sarabjit Kaur. The music video promises to be a visual treat for the audience, with Shahid and Karishma’s chemistry being the highlight.

The collaboration between Shahid Mallya and Karishma Sharma has created a buzz on social media, with fans eagerly waiting for the music video’s release. The duo’s chemistry on-screen is sure to be a treat for the fans. The music video is set to release on 9th of May 2023 and fans can’t wait to see what the duo has in store for them.

The upcoming music video, ‘Dagaabaaza,’ featuring Shahid Mallya and Karishma Sharma, is sure to be a fun and energetic number that will get people dancing. With Shahid’s soulful voice and Karishma’s charm, the music video promises to be a visual treat for the audience.

