This Uzbekistani Band Singing Bhool Bhulaiyaa's 'Mere Dholna' With Splendid Fluency Will Win Your Hearts - Watch

Indian culture has fascinated many with no bounds over the years. From traditional food to music, many foreign communities have adopted the culture of India, while others talk about exploring it more and more. In the past few years, Tanzania creator Kili Paul won millions of hearts with his love for Bollywood and Tollywood music. Now, an Uzbekistan music band named Havas Guruhi is grabbing eyeballs by singing Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Mere Dholna with utmost fluency.

For the unversed, Havas Guruhi, which means White Envy, is known for singing Indian music. The band enjoys a huge fanbase and often flies to various countries for their shows.

A video of the band singing Mere Dholna has hit millions of views on various social media platforms. In the clip, two singers of the band Dostonbek and Khakhramon set the stage of an event on fire with their spectacular performance. What caught everyone’s eyes was that they nailed the song Mere Dholnaa, which Shreya Ghoshal and M.G. Sreekumar originally sang.

The band’s clip was recently shared by ScoopWhoop, and Indian fans’ reactions are unmissable. An Instagram user wrote, “Both amazing! But you can’t convince me that the first guy doesn’t speak Hindi and Bengali at all, pronunciation on point!” while another penned, “Goosebumps.”

A third user wrote, “It’s very hard to beat Arijit and Shreya, but this is really amazing.”

“Wow, proud to be an Indian. Lots of credit to these gentlemen who were spot-on with their pronunciation as well as the notes!” added a fourth one.

A user also wrote, “My goddd real madnesss it is!!🔥 ahh.”

Mere Dholna was one of the most loved tracks from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shiny Ahuja and more.

