Bhagyashree Breaks Down While Explaining How Her Family Did Not Accept Her Marriage: “Mere Liye Shaadi Me Koi Nai Tha…”

Bollywood, being one of the biggest film industries of the world, has presented the country with several talented individuals, some of which work in successful movies even today. One such actress is Bhagyashree who left a deep impact on Bollywood through her authentic acting skills. She recently appeared as a guest on the show Smart Jodi and opened up about getting married to businessman Himalay Dassani in the year 1990.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the much-loved actress made her Bollywood debut with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in the year 1989 and became a sensation almost instantly. The movie features Salman Khan in the lead role and was also the film that made director Sooraj Barjatya a famous name amongst the audience.

Advertisement

Bhagyashree got married to a businessman named Himalay Dassani, the very next year and she recently relived her marriage memories in an episode of the Star Plus show Smart Jodi. In a promo released by the channel, the actress can be seen dressed in a proper bridal attire while exchanging vermalas with her husband.

In a part of the clip, Bhagyashree opened up on the time she decided to get married to Himalay and highlighted how her family was completely against it.

Speaking about how kids should be allowed to follow their own dreams, Bhagyashree said, “Mere liye shaadi me koi nai tha, sivai inke. Jab mene mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hun inse, wo nai mane. Maa baap ke bacho ke liye sapne hote hai lekin, bacho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain. Kabhi kabhi unke sapne unhe jeene dena chahiye. Kyunki aakhir me unki zindagi hai jo unko jeeni hai.”

Bhagyashree also clarified that she never eloped from her family and it makes her very upset when people say otherwise. “Jo log ya media kehte hai na ki maine bhag ke shaadi ki, use bohot bohot zyada ghussa aata hai mujhe kyunki maine bhag ke shaadi nahi ki.”, she said. Have a look.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Donning The ‘Granny Look’ Gets Brutally Trolled As Netizens Compare Her To Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wife: “Ye Kiran Rao Ko Copy Karne Lagi”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube