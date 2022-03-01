Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 4: Stays Phenomenal On Monday, Reminds Of Pre-Pandemic Days

Are ‘achche din’ back again? If the Monday collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi are any indication then indeed they are. After a start of 10.50 crores on Friday, anything in the range of 6.50-7 crores would have been quite good for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film. However, what happened on Monday was truly phenomenal as a fantastic 8 crores* came in.

This is brilliant hold indeed and in fact, would have been extremely good even in the pre-pandemic day. Here, this has happened when Maharashtra and Gujarat were working at 50% capacity, and these are the two biggest markets for the film. This is compensated by the fact that today is a partial holiday of Mahashivratri and hence the evening and night shows were bound to be better. Looking at these checks and balances, to boast of the kind of collections that the film managed on Monday is overall superb.

By the look of things, today would be a double-digit score again for the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and it won’t be surprising if the collections are more than the first day numbers. So far, the film has already collected 47.12 crores* and would be comfortably crossing the 55 crores mark today. The film is well into the safe zone now and by the close of the second weekend, it would be known if it is getting into the hit or superhit category.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

