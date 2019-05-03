Baahubali 2 To Avengers: Endgame – Movies That Broke The Myth Of ‘Holiday Releases’ In India

Time and again it is proven that content is king when it comes to clocking some big numbers at the box office. Apart from the star power, the movie’s release schedule is something which is touted to be an important aspect by the makers. Of course, the arrival during the festive season helps to cash in bountiful at the ticket windows. The latest example is Salman Khan’s Inshallah and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which are locking horns to reap on the occasion of Eid 2020. Contrary to this there are movies, which broke the shackles by garnering rocking collections, despite being a non-holiday release and Avengers: Endgame is the latest to join them.

Let’s take a look at some recently released movies (above 150 crores) in India, which broke the myth of holiday release and tasted the success on sheer content:

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame which saw a non-holiday release on 26th April 2019, took a monstrous start in India. Within just 6 days of its release, Endgame emerged as the highest Hollywood earner in India, by collecting 244.30 crores*. With the kind of extraordinary trending at the box office, Endgame is set to surpass some of the highly successful movies in India.

Total Dhamaal

Total Dhamaal is one of the best examples, which scored despite being a non-holiday release and facing the wrath of critics. After taking a decent start, the comic caper grew on positive word-of-mouth from the family audiences and ended its journey with a healthy total of 154.30 crores.

Uri: The Surgical Strike 244.06

Uri: The Surgical Strike is the milestone for Bollywood, which enjoyed one of the best trendings amongst the audience. After taking a start below 10 crores on a regular Friday, the Vicky Kaushal starrer proved its mettle by completing 50 days theatrical run and summing up 244.06 crores in India.

2.0

This magnum opus directed by maverick director Shankar rocked the screens despite releasing on regular Thursday. 2.0 benefitted hugely from the names of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, but it was content which boarded the movie on the mammoth figure of approx 420 crores in India (inclusive of all languages and formats).

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was an altogether extraordinary affair at the box office. The movie exceeded the expectations on an opening day and the strong emotional content did all the talking by taking its lifetime collections of 341.22 crores. Sanju is the best example to come out of Bollywood, crossing 300 crore mark without enjoying the added benefit of the festive season.

Avengers: Infinity War

Though, Avengers: Infinity War was said to rake in plenty in India, the collections of 222.69 crores were really jaw-dropping. The movie was regular Friday release but grew tremendously due to highly positive word-of-mouth.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the all-time highest grosser in India, with a humongous collection of approx 1100 crores (inclusive of all languages and formats). The movie was backed by tremendous hype, given the mega-success of its predecessor Baahubali: The Beginning. In Hindi version alone, the sequel clocked over 500 crores.

