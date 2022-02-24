Actress Ashwini Kalsekar, who has worked in mediums such as TV, films and digital streaming platforms, will be seen playing a strong-headed police officer in the upcoming web-series ”Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ starring Ajay Devgn.

Talking about her character in the series, Ashwini said: “I play this very upright honest equitable conscientious cop Deepali Handa who’s the joint commissioner. She’s a ‘kadak’ cop who will go to any length to get to the core of the case.”

She further said that Ajay Devgn‘s character, Rudra is her “blue-eyed boy in the unit.”

The actress added: “There’s a strong emotional connection between Rudra and Deepali in the series. She stands up and fights and always has his back.”

A remake of the successful British series ‘Luther’, the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop’s journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It will see Ajay’s titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Previously, talking about the choice of location for ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ and the story behind it, director Rajesh Mapuskar said, “There were seventy locations we shot across. Some of them have not been seen before. These locations needed multiple recce and visits to understand the area, lighting, logistics. But most of our locations have been seen before – it is, after all, Mumbai meri Jaan!”

He adds that it was imperative to expose the city in a different manner through the locations, “So the creative decision was to expose the city in a way it hasn’t before. I hope when you see many of your familiar landmarks, you see something intriguing and different in the shot-taking.”

Sharing the thought that went behind choosing the locations to shoot, he said, “At VT Selfie Point, we had Ajay Devgn and Atul Kulkarni in the middle of that busy crossing at peak hours, enacting a key scene. We shot nine to ten pages there.”

