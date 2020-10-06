Anurag Kashyap Controversy: Payal Ghosh Meets NCW Head Rekha Sharma To Discuss Case Against The Filmmaker

Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of s*xual misconduct, has now approached the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma in New Delhi. She shared the pictures on social media from her recent meeting with the head of NCW.

Advertisement

The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress, Payal Ghosh thanked the NCW head for standing in her support. She also took a dig at Anurag Kashyap’s support in her tweet. Payal wrote, “I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou.”

I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/d2JEqF6nwf — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

Payal Ghosh took the step after Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer issued a statement denying all the allegations levelled by her and shared evidence that he was out of the country when the incident occurred. She has also filed an FIR against the filmmaker and the investigation is in the process.

Talking about the meeting with the National Commission for Women, Payal said to ANI, “I had a discussion with Rekha ma’am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me help. I have demanded security for myself because I am still not being able to step out from my Bombay house alone, either am with my own security personnel or with someone else. This will be a problem for my work and I can’t depend on anyone, so I would like to request security for my life. I have already written a plea to the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh ji. Due to the mafia image, some people have already told me to be very careful and to take all the precautions because your life is at stake. Or else, I think I am quite brave enough to come out and talk about it and I have taken all the risks but I have my family and my dad who are already tensed. So, we have put down the request, let’s see.”

#WATCH I had a discussion with Rekha ma’am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me help: Actor Payal Ghosh after meeting NCW Chief Rekha Sharma in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/imwECaZHms — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Payal Ghosh on Monday received a tweet from NCW head saying, “You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it. @iampayalghosh.” Following which the actress reached Delhi to meet Rekha Sharma.

Must Read: Bell Bottom Team Can’t Stop Praising Producer Vashu Bhagnani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube