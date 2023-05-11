Prasad Kadam is one of the upcoming promising storytellers of the present time. Both his short films Chuha Billi (Adah Sharma and Anupriya Goenka) and Happy Birthday (Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra) have earned him much appreciation. He has also directed a number of ads and music videos. Interestingly, Happy Birthday has won Best Film and Best Actor’s award at New York City International Film Festival 2021 and was also shortlisted as a finalist for Filmfare. The short film is all set to release in India on FNP Media’s YouTube channel on 12th May. He shares having had a great time making the film.

Praising both the actors of Happy Birthday, he says, “Both are fantastic actors. Coming from an NSD (Nation School Of Drama) background, they were very comfortable with each other too. So as a director, it was easy to get what I wanted from them.

Anupam sir is an acting institution in himself. It’s always learning whenever you are next to him, either on set or otherwise, too. Aahana is a pool of vibrant energy. She is constantly on her toes to do her best. It was lovely working with them together.”

We asked him about interesting incidents that happened on the set and Prasad pauses to think before sharing, “After the shoot was over I asked Anupam sir and Aahana if they would like to watch the film. They thought I was kidding. Normally, we have an offline editor on set who edits then and there. But it’s a very rough edit. But we were very strong on paper, our homework was so good that by the time our shoot was over our first rough cut of the film was ready. It was a 16-hour tiring shoot. Anupam sir watched the cut and said it was worth all the hard work, as he never worked for that long on a set. It was a victorious moment for all of us as a team.”

Prasad hopes to work with them again. At the moment he is busy with his upcoming work as he plans to tell more interesting stories in the coming times.

