Anupam Kher has been on cloud nine ever since his film The Kashmir Files hit a chord with the audiences and ruled Box Office figures, making the film one of the highest grosser of the year 2022. The actor has even shared a post claiming only him and Kartik Aaryan are the box office stars right since only their films worked in terms of numbers. After the reactions to the film, it was acknowledged at popular awards recently.

But after The Kashmir Files got nominations for major categories, it seems like the lead actor was quite confident of his win as well. Because after he did not get a chance to grab the black lady, he was so miffed and disappointed that he chose to take a dig at the award show, not even considering maintaining respect towards his contemporaries who won.

On his Instagram account, Anupam Kher posted a statement, rather a strong statement with the background theme of his Vivek Agnihotri film, The Kashmir Files. While he got support from his fans on his post, he was bashed on Reddit for the same, with people calling the actor a loser for not taking his losing out on an award in a more mature way. The Uunchai actor took to his Instagram account and posted, “Izzat Ek Mehenga Tohfa Hai, Iski Ummeed Saste Logon Se Naa Rakhein” which translates into – ‘Respect is royal, you cannot expect it from the unremarkable!’

After his post went viral, a lot of users reacted to it. “Filmfare awards bht phle hi apna credibility kho chuka h sir..acche movies and good work filmfare ke liable nai h..forget it”, wrote one while one more user explained the post, “Yahan Filmfare awards ko sasta mention Kiya gaya hai… kyonki Kashmir Files ko ek bhi Filmfare award nahi mila.”

However, a discussion on Reddit tagged Anupam Kher as a sore loser of crying foul over sour grapes. “I just feel he comes across as a sore loser by doing this”, read one comment. Another comment said, “I never meant filmfare as a beacon of fairness. I just said ak by pointing the fact now comes across as a sore loser and is insulting the awardee.”

However, some defended Kher and bashed Filmfare’s credibility saying, “No. The entire institution needs to be discredited. Filmfare lost its credibility after Alia won over Kangana, Vidya, Rani in 2020.”

Some pointed out how The Kashmir Files helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was not a remarkable film. A user wrote, “I’m not saying the movie was bad but I’m sure the audience cried because of how sad and depressing the story was, not because of the quality of the film.” A user defended Kher saying it doesn’t matter if the film was a propaganda film or not. It’s the performance that should be considered. “Anupam Kher’s performance was so good. His portrayal was heart-wrenching. IDK why people are talking as if he does not deserve the award just because his political ideology is different. His performance was the most deserving one out of all the nominated ones”, wrote the user.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher was nominated in the Best Actor category for Filmfare Awards along with Ajay Devgn for Drishyam 2, Amitabh Bachchan for Uunchai, Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha with Rajkummar Rao emerging as the winner for his performance in Badhaai Do.

The Kashmir Files was also nominated in the Best Film category along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Uunchai with Gangubai Kathiawadi winning the award.

Do you feel Anupam Kher was snubbed at the Filmfare Awards and his post is justified? Let us know in the comments section below.

