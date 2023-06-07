Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about why he greets his fans, who come outside his house religiously every Sunday, bare feet.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures of himself greeting his fans outside his home. He also shared pictures of drinking water put outside for his fan due to the summer heat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He wrote: “.. I felt they wait for hours in this sweltering heat , so to provide them drinking water with lime to quench their thirst .. 4 containers, 2 on either side of the gate .. over and above the ‘matka’ that is permanently there during the day and night.”

The star then mentioned as to why he greets his fans, whom he fondly calls as his extended family, barefoot.

“.. some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. “who goes out wearing socks and bare feet .. I say ..’I DO’ ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!”

Interestingly, Big in the first week of May 2023 had “warned” his fans that he will “certainly not” go to the gates of his home Jalsa to greet fans and asked them to not come and meet him. Amitabh, who religiously meets his fans as a Sunday ritual outside his house, at the time shared that he has professional commitments the next day and won’t be able to make it.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for.. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday.. There shall be an effort of course to return in time for the 5:45 pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away…”

Must Read: If You Think Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan Were The First To Charge 1 Crore For A Film, Then You’re Wrong As This Telugu Superstar Did It Way Back In 1992!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News