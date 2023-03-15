Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt talked about her live performance during an award ceremony after four years, and shared that though she was a bit nervous, love and energy of crowd made it little easier for her.

Alia, who is known for her films like ‘Student of the Year‘, ‘Highway’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, recently performed on the songs such as ‘Kesariya’, ‘Nacho Nacho’ and ‘Dholida’.

Alia Bhatt, who made the entry to the award ceremony dancing on the top of a truck, mesmerised everyone with her dance moves.

Alia Bhatt said: “I am performing almost after four plus years actually. And coincidently, the last time I performed was at the Zee Cine Awards itself, so it’s like coming back home. I was quite nervous as I was doing a stage act after a very long time, but the love and energy from the crowd made it a little easier for me.”

Alia married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and in November the couple was blessed with a baby girl whom they named Raha.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna also performed during Zee Cine Awards 2023 on popular tracks like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Mind Block’, ‘Ranjithame’, and ‘Saami Saami’.

Zee Cine Awards will air on Zee TV on March 18.

