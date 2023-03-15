Amit Trivedi teams up with Mame Khan for Rajasthan Royals IPL anthem

Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work on films such as ‘Dev D’, ‘Queen’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Manmarziyaan’ and several others, has created a new anthem song for the Rajasthan Royals in collaboration with his ‘Chaudhary’ folk singer Mame Khan.

The song perfectly blends traditional and modern music and showcases the richness of Rajasthani folk music.

The song ‘Halla Bol’ captures the team’s unyielding spirit and drive to win, featuring a mix of Rajasthani, Hindi, and English lyrics. It features a blend of powerhouse vocalists, including Trivedi, Mame Khan, and Sharvi Yadav.

Talking about the new anthem, Amit Trivedi said, “As a musician, it’s always exciting to create something new and different, and the new anthem song for Rajasthan Royals allowed me to do just that”.

“I wanted to infuse the song with a mix of traditional and modern music, along with Rajasthani, Hindi, and English lyrics that would appeal to all fans. It was great to collaborate with Mame Khan once again. I hope that the song has captured the team’s spirit and passion for the game,” Trivedi added.

